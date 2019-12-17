The Suicide Squad: Idris Elba hails James Gunn; Says he's an 'incredible director to work with'

The Suicide Squad is currently in the filming stage. Idris Elba, who will be seen in Cats alongside Taylor Swift, spills the beans on the DC supervillain movie.

Idris Elba is on a grey streak and he is loving it. The actor, who played a baddie in Fast & Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw earlier this year, has resorted to the dark side in the upcoming movie Cats. The actor is seen sharing the screen with singer Taylor Swift in the movie. If you thought he was done playing the negative character, you'll be surprised to learn that the Thor: Ragnarok star is currently filming for another grey character. Elba is a part of the stellar cast of The Suicide Squad.

The Warner Bros movie sees Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn at the helm of the project. While Elba has his lips sealed when it comes to his role and story of the DC supervillain movie, he did go all out to praise Gunn and his co-stars. Elba spoke to Entertainment Tonight and gushed about his "incredible director."

"James Gunn is an incredible director to work with, and the actors are amazing. So I'm having a great time," Elba shared. "I'm filming it right now as we speak, so I can't even talk about it, but I'm really excited to be a part of the squad. It's a great team," the 47-year-old star added.

Elba, who is reportedly playing Deadshot, shares the screen with Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, John Cena, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior. Photos from the sets leaked a few weeks ago showcasing Elba and Cena walking into the sets wearing prison uniforms. Read more about it here: Suicide Squad 2: John Cena spotted filming in prison clothes along with Idris Elba; Deets Inside

