Suicide Squad Isekai: Harley Quinn-Joker foray into anime with DC's upcoming original Japanese animated series

Japanese anime has been a favorite among fans for as long as one can remember and DC is well known for its animated series. Combine the two aspects together and you get Suicide Squad Isekai. The recently announced original anime series is DC's latest collaboration venture and here is everything you need to know about the exciting new show.

DC announces anime series Suicide Squad Isekai

During the annual Anime Expo, Warner Brothers Japan and WIT Studio announced their first collaboration, an all-new original anime series titled Suicide Squad Isekai. Revolving around the Suicide Squad, just like the title suggests, the teaser of the show features the dynamic duo, Harley Quinn and Joker. The announcement teaser was released on July 3, 2023, and has more than 800k views on YouTube in 11 hours with fans being happily surprised.

"[growing pink heart emoji] #SuicideSquadISEKAI [blue heart emoji] Harley Quinn, The Joker, and the Suicide Squad cause havoc in ISEKAI*, an all-new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio! *ISEKAI(異世界): Term for 'another world' in Japanese! [swords emoji] [dragon emoji]," the teaser art of the series was captioned.

More about Suicide Squad Isekai

"Deadly crazy party of the baddest villains land themselves in ISEKAI. The most dangerous & bizarre fantasy adventure unveiled. The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators," the promotional text reads. It will be created by animation company WIT Studio, known for its work on Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Vinland Saga. Eri Osada will be the director of the anime series and it'll be produced by Warner Brothers Japan. Kenichro Suehiro will be composing the music.

"Everybody has their favorite version of Joker. We ultimately decided to not copy any particular iteration and have something completely unique," said Osada. Akira Amano, the character designer for the series, said, "I'm a big fan of Harley Quinn and the other characters in the Suicide Squad movie! It's an honor for me to be involved in the creation of Suicide Squad Isekai." Meanwhile, fans have been expressing their excitement on social media.

Fan reactions to Suicide Squad Isekai

One user wrote, "Joker x Harley, my fav problematic ship is getting an anime and best believe I'll be watching [heart eyes emoji] [hands up emoji]." Another said, "Yo now this is art!!!! DEFINITELY GONNA WATCH." A third felt, "I'm actually pretty interested in #SuicideSquadISEKAI. The concept seems like it could be pretty dope and Harley's design looks nice!" A fourth commented, "Love the art style! Harley Quinn looks amazing! I can totally imagine her in a different world." A fifth replied, "DC should team up with more anime studios to animate their projects. A match made in heaven."

