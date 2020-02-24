The Suicide Squad: James Gunn confirms MULTIPLE deaths in John Cena, Margot Robbie starrer DC film

James Gunn has confirmed that there will be multiple deaths in The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker also issues a fair warning along with the spoiler.

James Gunn has been teasing his first DCEU venture "The Suicide Squad" from time to time on social media. The Guardians of the Galaxy director addresses fan queries about the movie and responds to them with as much information as he can give without giving away spoilers. He has previously spoken about Harley Quinn and addressed Robert Pattinson's Batman connection with the movie. Now, the ace director has revealed that The Suicide Squad might not see all the stars crossing the finishing line.

It is no secret that The Suicide Squad has a starry lineup. Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior join the core cast aka Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney. Months after announcing the stellar star cast, Gunn has now confirmed that not all characters will remain alive when the end credits start rolling.

"Well a lot of cast members don’t make it to the end. This is #TheSuicideSquad. But we don’t shoot in order and the ending has already been shot, so you’ll have to wait to see who survives..." he tweeted, adding the hashtag: Don't get too attached. The director shared the warning when he first announced the cast as well.

Well a lot of cast members don’t make it to the end. This is #TheSuicideSquad. But we don’t shoot in order and the ending has already been shot, so you’ll have to wait to see who survives... #dontgettooattached https://t.co/YijJFGnVnY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 22, 2020

Who do you think will die in The Suicide Squad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Gunn has been tight-lipped about the DC characters featuring in the movie. While fans are aware that the core characters will be reprising their roles in The Suicide Squad, Gunn hasn't revealed details about the new cast members' roles in the movie. However, it has been confirmed that Jared Leto's Joker will not be seen in the movie.

