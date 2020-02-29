The Suicide Squad: James Gunn reflects the tough times on sets as DCEU movie wraps filming; John Cena MIA

The Suicide Squad has officially wrapped filming. James Gunn took to Instagram to reflect upon the making of the movie.

We might not know much about The Suicide Squad. But we do know that it has completed its principal filming. James Gunn took to Instagram to confirmed that the cast and crew have shot the final scene for the movie. The movie is officially ready to hit the editing table. But before Gunn makes his way into the editing room, the director took to Instagram to pour his heart out about the project. He emotionally reflected on the hard time spent on the sets.

He shared a picture of the title and the team working on the sets to write, "And that’s a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad. My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie."

"The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department - I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies," he added.

Check out the photo below:

The Suicide Squad sees Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag return for another round of mad fun. They will be joined by Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, Mayling Ng, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Jennifer Holland.

Gunn recently revealed that not all characters will stick around until the end credits. Read all about it here: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn confirms MULTIPLE deaths in John Cena, Margot Robbie starrer DC film

