The Suicide Squad: James Gunn teases 1st look, confirms release date unchanged & chooses Harley over Joker

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn teases the first look, confirms release date and talks about his love for Harley Quinn.

There is a slew of updates James Gunn has shared with regard to The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker hosted an "Ask Me Anything" amid the Coronavirus induced lockdown to spill the beans on his upcoming DC Extended Universe movie. For the unversed, The Suicide Squad features a stellar star cast. This includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprising their roles from the 2016 release with Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior joining them.

It was previously confirmed that the cast and crew have wrapped the filming of The Suicide Squad weeks before the Coronavirus pandemic affected Hollywood. Now, Gunn has confirmed he is busy editing the DCEU film during the lockdown. He also assured that the movie coming along "amazingly well." Apart from confirming the status of the project, he also teased it is "likely" that The Suicide Squad could drop this year. It is possible that the footage would have arrived at the San Diego Comic-Con 2020.

However, SDCC has been cancelled due to the pandemic. The director also hinted that there were chances he was attending the SDCC. Although several releases this year have been impacted due to the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, Gunn has assured that The Suicide Squad is tracking the original release date. The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

Fans also asked him his thoughts on Margot Robbie. The actor said, "She's my hero". Not only was he all praise for Robbie, he also gushed about Harley Quinn. The director was asked to pick between Joker and Harley. While Gunn explained he loves Joker, he confessed Harley is his favourite.

"Oh I love the Joker but Harley is one of my favorite characters I've ever written. In fact, she's probably my favorite comic character whose personality was well-defined before I wrote her for the screen. She's an incredible companion to have while writing her insane actions and dialogue. Did I say I LOVED her????," Gunn wrote.

Gunn chose to remain tight-lipped about the "R-Rating" of The Suicide Squad. However, he confirmed that DC movie is set in the year it is releasing. He also confirmed that one doesn't have to watch the first movie to understand The Suicide Squad. It comes as no surprise for the makers have previously confirmed the first Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad have no connection.

Check out all his responses with regard to The Suicide Squad below:

