The Suicide Squad: John Cena breaks silence on whether he is playing Peacemaker in the James Gunn directorial

John Cena is a part of the star-studded cast of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 42-year-old actor broke his silence on speculations that he is playing Peacemaker. Watch John's full interview below.

The Suicide Squad is shaping up to be a must-watch movie thanks to the super impressive cast that features original favourites like Margot Robbie and Joel Kinnaman as well as new entrants to the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) like John Cena and Idris Elba. While it hasn't been revealed which DC Comics character will John be playing in the James Gunn directorial, speculations are rife that the 42-year-old actor will be essaying the role of pacifist diplomat Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker.

Cena recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his upcoming releases, Dolittle, and Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but ask the WWE wrestler if he was playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. Given how DC actors are very secretive when it comes to revealing any spoilers, John stated, "I can’t confirm or deny anything about The Suicide Squad. I can tell you that I’m right in the middle of filming it," and looked around with eagle eyes while quipping, "The DC people are always watching."

When Jimmy pointed out that the Internet has more or less confirmed his Peacemaker role, Cena joked, "I do believe the Internet has pronounced me dead on seven or eight occasions. Not everything you see is true."

Do you think John Cena will be playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

For now, we will have to wait some more to find out who John Cena will be playing as The Suicide Squad is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

