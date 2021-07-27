The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena starrer finds a release date in India

The COVID-19 pandemic in India has dampened daily life activities, forcing citizens to be restricted to their respective homes, while also seeing the closing down of malls and theatres. This means that theatrical releases had to take a step back with OTT reigning supreme. However, bringing the magic of watching movies on the big screen back is Warner Bros. Pictures as they recently confirmed the release dates of three films in India.

The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's highly-awaited superhero extravaganza starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena amongst many others, will be releasing in India in select cities on August 5, which is also its US release date. Mortal Kombat, which is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, had earlier released in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 23. The Lewis Tan and Jessica McNamee starrer will now release in select cities as soon as this Friday, i.e. July 30.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which is the third instalment of the haunting The Conjuring franchise and brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, is slated to release in select cities on August 13.

Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad has made way for a spin-off television series on the origins of Peacemaker, Cena's character. With eight episodes in total, Peacemaker debuts in January 2022.

