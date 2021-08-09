The Suicide Squad: Pete Davidson hosts free screenings for fans by renting out entire theatre in his hometown

Pete Davidson is making his DCEU debut with The Suicide Squad and it looks like the comedian is more than excited and proud to present his work to fans. Free screenings of The Suicide Squad were available for fans to catch at the Atrium Stadium Cinema on Saturday (7 August) in the comedian's hometown, Staten Island. According to the announcement made by the theatre, all fans had to do to avail the free screening was to say that they were "friends with Pete."

Not only the theatre but Davidson's friendly offer to fans was also confirmed by director James Gunn who shared a post on his social media saying, "A gift for Staten Island residents from Pete Davidson." For the unreversed, Pete essays the role of Richard Hertz aka Blackguard in the film alongside Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Idris Elba's Bloodsport, John Cena's Peacemaker among others.

As per the Staten Island cinema’s owner, Gregg Scarola, the free screening was Pete's idea and while talking about the same, he told SI Live "It was all Pete’s idea, he reached out to us saying he wanted to give back to the community."

He further added about Pete's connection to his community saying, "He grew up in this community and it means a lot for him to reach out to us — a local theatre — not just a chain. Not enough has been said about what he does for the community, he’s a really cool guy."

Davidson who has been a regular on Saturday Night Live makes his foray into the DC universe with this film and thus it has been a major role for him. The actor also recently bagged a big project with Netflix where he will be starring in punk rock pioneer Joey Ramone's biopic.

