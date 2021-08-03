The Suicide Squad premiere: Taika Waititi & Rita Ora make red carpet debut; John Cena wears Peacemaker outfit

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad held a star-studded premiere as the film's lead cast including Margot Robbie, John Cena, Taika Waititi walked the red carpet as they turned up looking their best for the event. It seemed to be a special moment for Waititi, who debuted on the red carpet with Rita Ora after the duo made their relationship official at a fourth of July weekend. Waititi and Ora were seen making a hand-in-hand appearance for the event.

Among other attendees for the event also included Hollywood's legendary action star, Sylvester Stallone, Kate Beckinsale, Kumail Nanjiani among others. As for the film's lead cast, actor Joel Kinnaman put up a loved-up display on the red carpet as he got cosy with his fiance Kelly Gale on the red carpet. The duo was seen twinning in white outfits for the event.

As for Margot Robbie, who essays the beloved Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, stepped out looking no less than an angel as she decked up in an elegant all-white ensemble from Chanel. In a not-so-surprising avatar, John Cena who has been wearing the Peacemaker outfit for all his interviews as well, once again rocked his costume while attending the film's premiere event at the Regency Village Theatre in LA.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

The James Gunn directorial has already been released in certain markets and is now gearing up for its big release in US theatre on August 5. The film is expected to give a tough competition to Disney's Jungle Cruise which was released last week.

