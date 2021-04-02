The Suicide Squad second trailer: New footage shows more action with Nathan Fillion's TDK and Polka Dot Man

In a surprising move, James Gunn dropped the second trailer of The Suicide Squad promising some deadly action and also flaunting powers of some new characters.

After a smashing first trailer from director James Gunn of his upcoming film, The Suicide Squad, a second trailer was released on April 1 and it was no joke. The new trailer promised some incredible action sequences with new footage particularly focussing on Nathan Fillion's TDK aka The Detachable Kid character and also a few scenes revealing the powers of Polka-Dot Man. The second trailer also consisted of some bits from the first trailer including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Idris Elba's Bloodsport.

Releasing the new trailer on Twitter, director James Gunn mentioned that even though it was April 1, the footage was no joke as he wrote, "Although it's April Fool's, the only joke here is on the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. Brand new #TheSuicideSquad trailer which dropped last night exclusively in theatres! Meet us in theatres August 6! The new trailer certainly got everyone more excited for the film considering it had a darker tone than the first one and also gave a glimpse of all the deadly action sequences it has.

The new footage also finally put to rest the speculations about Nathan Fillion's characters and proved all the fan theories about him playing TDK right. The trailer in a fleeting moment does show the actor with his arms detached.

The Suicide Squad introduces a host of new characters to the DCEU namely John Cena's Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Michael Rooker as Savant, Nathan Fillion as Arm-Fall-Off-Boy and Steve Agee as King Shark.

