The Suicide Squad Trailer: Harley Quinn & gang fight Starro in new promo set to Hear Grandson's Rain

The Suicide Squad trailer delves deeper into Idris Elba's Bloodsport and also promises some fun friendly banter.
5416 reads Mumbai
The Suicide Squad trailer promises action packed drama The Suicide Squad trailer reveals the gang fighting Starro
A new trailer of The Suicide Squad dropped recently and it promises to raise your expectations from everything we have seen before. The trailer seemed to have dropped earlier than expected as per director James Gunn who tweeted saying Gunn tweeted that some of the cast members released the trailer online earlier than expected. Fans seemed to be thrilled about this unexpected surprise.

The trailer shows the deadly squad being recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) on a mission to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The highlight of the trailer though is certainly the appearance of Starro, the telepathic starfish. In true James Gunn style, the promo also showcases some fun banter between the villain squad.

The action-packed promo also gets major boost from Hear Grandson's track Rain, which effectively plays during the trailer's absolutely badass moments. As confirmed earlier, the film will have Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman reprising their roles from the original Suicide Squad.

Check out the trailer here:

Among the newbies are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel and Flula Borg as Javelin.

The trailer promises a montage of action sequences that look exciting and a notch higher than what we saw with the original film. The Suicide Squad is all set to release on the streaming platform HBO Max as well as in theatres on August 6, 2021. 

ALSO READ: James Gunn's new Suicide Squad still shows Idris Elba's Bloodsport, Peter Capaldi's Thinker going undercover

Credits :YouTube/Warner Bros

