The Suicide Squad Twitter Review: Fans HAIL Margot Robbie aka Harley Quinn as ‘queen’ as they praise the film

After several delays dues to COVID 19 pandemic, the highly anticipated anti-superhero film The Suicide ​​Squad released its second instalment in cinemas today and the reviews are in! By the looks of it, The Suicide Squad 2 has garnered even more fans than the first film which featured seasons stars like Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Will Smith, Jared Leto and so many more.

While this time around not all stars reprised their roles, but lead Margot who famously plays Harkey Quinn did reprise her signature role. Along with old faces, the film also sees new talent like John Cena, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson among others.

For the unversed, the second film follows the government as they send their most dangerous supervillains in the world --Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others--to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave. If you’re contemplating whether to watch the film or not, scroll down and read honest reviews from fellow moviegoers like yourself.

One Twitter user candidly wrote: “Okay so #SuicideSquad2 isn't as good as the first, really carried by Idris Elba and Margot Robbie and had a very strong Dr Who vibe. But not unenjoyable just not sure what I just watched.” Another added: “I saw #SuicideSquad2 earlier, went in with low expectations but I absolutely loved it! I felt it was well written and very funny and I actually prefer it to the first film, my only issue was I kept getting too easily attached to characters.”

A fan couldn’t stop praising Margot Robbie aka Harley Quinn: “I and my friend watched #SuicideSquad2 today and literally we love it! Margot Robbie was right. This movie is the one of the best comics book adaptations, maybe even the best. I loved every single line.And of course my queen,Harley Quinn was the best”

While one social media user tweeted: “#SuicideSquad2 the movie was all around a pretty good film,the characters where really good and they had some cool moments and the actors portrayed them amazingly, the action scenes where really good especially towards the end of the film.all together Id give the film a solid8/10”

