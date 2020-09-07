  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Suicide Squad's James Gunn celebrates Idris Elba's birthday: He went beyond my expectations as Bloodsport

Taking to his Instagram page, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn wished Idris Elba on his 48th birthday, i.e. September 6, 2020, and revealed how the actor went beyond his expectations as Bloodsport. Check out his IG post below.
6894 reads Mumbai
The Suicide Squad's James Gunn celebrates Idris Elba's birthday: He went beyond my expectations as BloodsportThe Suicide Squad's James Gunn celebrates Idris Elba's birthday: He went beyond my expectations as Bloodsport
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most exciting films to release next year has to be The Suicide Squad which is being helmed by James Gunn. Moreover, it's the epic star cast that has tongues wagging with new entrants like John Cena and Idris Elba being added to the mix. During last month's DC FanDome, the first look at The Suicide Squad revealed that Elba will be playing Bloodsport who DC comic book fans know as Robert DuBois, a man imprisoned for shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet.

As Idris celebrated his 48th birthday yesterday, i.e. September 6, 2020, Gunn took to Instagram to wish the handsome actor while he was also all praises for his performance as Bloodsport. The photo shared by the filmmaker in his IG post is a capture from The Suicide Squad's exhilarating DC FanDome panel and sees James with the cast members including Cena, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Nathan Fillion and Pete Davis amongst others. The team is seen smiling while many of them turn around to click a selfie of sorts.

Check out James Gunn's IG post wishing Idris Elba on his 48th birthday below:

James wrote as his IG caption, "I rarely write roles for actors I've never met, but I did exactly that for @idriselba in #TheSuicideSquad & couldn't be happier I did - you went beyond my expectations as an actor AND as a human being. I can't wait for folks to see you as #Bloodsport. Happy Birthday, my friend!"

Are you excited to see Idris Elba as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad FIRST LOOK reveals John Cena as 'Douchey Captain America' aka Peacemaker, Idris Elba & more

Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.

Credits :Instagram,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement