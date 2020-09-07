The Suicide Squad's James Gunn celebrates Idris Elba's birthday: He went beyond my expectations as Bloodsport

Taking to his Instagram page, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn wished Idris Elba on his 48th birthday, i.e. September 6, 2020, and revealed how the actor went beyond his expectations as Bloodsport. Check out his IG post below.

One of the most exciting films to release next year has to be The Suicide Squad which is being helmed by James Gunn. Moreover, it's the epic star cast that has tongues wagging with new entrants like John Cena and Idris Elba being added to the mix. During last month's DC FanDome, the first look at The Suicide Squad revealed that Elba will be playing Bloodsport who DC comic book fans know as Robert DuBois, a man imprisoned for shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet.

As Idris celebrated his 48th birthday yesterday, i.e. September 6, 2020, Gunn took to Instagram to wish the handsome actor while he was also all praises for his performance as Bloodsport. The photo shared by the filmmaker in his IG post is a capture from The Suicide Squad's exhilarating DC FanDome panel and sees James with the cast members including Cena, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Nathan Fillion and Pete Davis amongst others. The team is seen smiling while many of them turn around to click a selfie of sorts.

Check out James Gunn's IG post wishing Idris Elba on his 48th birthday below:

James wrote as his IG caption, "I rarely write roles for actors I've never met, but I did exactly that for @idriselba in #TheSuicideSquad & couldn't be happier I did - you went beyond my expectations as an actor AND as a human being. I can't wait for folks to see you as #Bloodsport. Happy Birthday, my friend!"

Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.

