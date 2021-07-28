The Suicide Squad's John Cena is down for Peacemaker vs The Rock's Black Adam showdown: Ready, willing & able

WWE fans, who happen to love superhero and action movies, are definitely rooting for an on-screen showdown between John Cena and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. So is Mr. Cena, himself! In case you were living under a rock, the duo is affiliated with two big franchises; DCEU and Fast & Furious, and hence, there is quite the possibility of seeing the two powerhouses square off at some point.

However, it won't be in The Suicide Squad's spin-off series, Peacemaker. Nonetheless, John feels the eagerly-awaited confrontation between the wrestler-turned-actors is "inevitable" in DCEU's future. In an interview with ComicBook to promote The Suicide Squad, the 44-year-old actor didn't boast that Peacemaker could best Black Adam but revealed that he'd love to fight The Rock on-screen at some point in the DCEU. "You know me. Ready, willing and able. And answering the phone whenever it rings. I'm good," Cena teased about the potential showdown.

"I think that the excitement is starting to build with fans, whether you talk about the conversation of Fast, or you talk about now the DC Universe. I don't want to say we're on a crash course and it's inevitable. I want to, because I'm a fan. But we'll see. We'll see what happens. Tell me what he says," the F9 star enthusiastically concluded.

If their WWE showdown was any indication, John Cena vs. The Rock on the silver screen screams instant fireworks!

Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad releases in India on August 5 simultaneously with the US. Peacemaker is scheduled for January 2022 premiere while Black Adam hits US theatres on July 29, 2022.

