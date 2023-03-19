Suicide Suspicion or Selfie-gone-wrong?: All you need to know about Model Jeff Thomas’ accidental death

On March 15, news came about the death of celebrity gay model Jeff Thomas. Reports claimed that the 35-year-old social media influencer died by suicide from his apartment in Miami.

The tabloid news agency TMZ confirmed that Jeff’s body was found lying in his luxury apartment located at Brickell Avenue in Miami on Wednesday, March 8.

What exactly happened? Here's all about it.

The local police rushed to the scene and found the dead body lying on a sidewalk. It was pronounced dead at around 4:12 PM by the emergency authorities. While the autopsy has already been completed, the investigating agencies are still trying to find the real cause of death. Meanwhile, suspicions about Jeff Thomas’ suicide have been doing the rounds since the news broke. It has been learned that the late model could have jumped from his balcony, which led to his untimely accidental death.

Jeff’s brother, Skylar Ray Thomas, dropped a hint:

Jeff’s brother, Skylar Ray Thomas, wrote a Facebook post following his death, hinting that he died by suicide, which had to do with his addiction and mental health issues. ‘’As you have followed through the years, Jeff has traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. What you may not know is that Jeff struggled with addiction and mental health challenges, which ultimately led to his tragic passing," he wrote.

However, Thomas’ agent, Luli Batista, has entered the fray, claiming that the model could have died while attempting to click a selfie from his balcony. Batista, who works with The Sovereign Talent Group, told the Daily Mail that she believes the late gay model’s demise was due to a freak accident. In her interview, she stresses, "He may have fallen while taking a selfie. I just can’t believe it’s true that he intentionally did this."

The agent confirmed that only a day prior, she was talking with Jeff about an upcoming audition, about which he was "thrilled and proud of himself". Batista’s claims over Jeff’s death are in line with those of his cousin Meghan Rae, who suggested that the suicide theory floating in the news articles is in ‘complete disregard to his character and who he was’.

Jeff Thomas, who was a popular gay model, was a social media influencer and entrepreneur. He had over 126K followers on Instagram and described himself as a ‘model, actor, and aspiring firefighter’ in his bio. He was also the founder and director of ‘One Popsicle’, a contemporary art consulting agency. Tears poured in after the late model’s sudden and untimely death from a host of celebrities who took to various social microblogging sites to write their obituaries.

