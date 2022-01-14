Suits alum Patrick J. Adams SUPPORTS co-star Meghan Markle against 'bots' and social media toxicity; See

The popular series Suits had Meghan Markle and Patrick J Adams star as husband and wife Mike Ross and Rachel Zane. Their stunning chemistry is still something that fans discuss at length on social media. Off-screen as well, the two have been good friends and Adams is standing up for his friend Meghan and shutting down Internet trolls once and for all.

It's no news that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has many social media haters, and her past work in Suits is often the talk of the town. Now, her co-star and one of the show's lead actors, Patrick J Adams has finally spoken out against Markle's social media trolls and left a tweet for the 'bots' who spread social media toxicity. He delivered a strong message while penning, "Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation. I just want you to know a couple of things."

While it is unclear as to what triggered Adams to finally speak out about the social media hate that Markle receives, he penned a list of points and directed them to the people on the Internet who debate over the Duchess of Sussex and often include Adams in their conversations. "1. I don't read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you bots," Patrick continued. "#BotBetter," he tweeted.

You can take a look at Patrick J Adams' tweet here:

Patrick was one of Meghan Markle's friends who was invited to her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. Fans have often asked for the Suits cast to do a proper reunion which Meghan, Patrick and the other actors. However, neither the makers nor the cast has confirmed anything as such yet.

