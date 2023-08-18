Suits breaks record with 3.88 billion viewing minutes years after it ended; Here's why

The show Suits, which used to air on USA Network and is now available on Netflix and Peacock, had a lot of people watching during the week of July 17-23. Around 3.88 billion minutes were spent watching the show during that week, making it one of the most-watched shows in streaming history. The previous week also had a high viewership of 3.67 billion minutes, and Suits has been breaking records since streaming viewership Nielsen has been tracking began in 2020.

Here’s why Suits has broken the record

The recent record of viewership puts Suits in the top 13 for most-watched shows in a week over the past three years. In July alone, the show accounted for 18 billion minutes of viewing time on streaming platforms. This surge in popularity comes even though the show hasn't been in the spotlight much lately, except when mentioned alongside Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The show has been available to stream on Netflix and Peacock for a while now.

There are a few reasons for the show's newfound popularity. This summer has been a bit slow in terms of new TV shows due to writers' and actors' strikes affecting streaming premieres. Also, the absence of a popular show like HBO's The Idol has left a gap in viewers' choices. Suits fits the bill with its easy-to-watch and interesting storyline. The show's setting in sunny Manhattan offices, along with its charismatic characters, make it a breezy and enjoyable corporate fantasy.

Reasons why you should watch Suits

The main story revolves around Mike Ross, a talented individual with no college degree, who fakes his way into a law firm. The characters' conflicts are often low-stakes, and the central relationship between Mike and Harvey Specter, his boss, adds to the show's charm. The show's easygoing nature makes it perfect for multitasking while watching, and it falls into the category of shows that have short story arcs in each episode, which viewers have enjoyed for a long time.

"Suits" seems to fulfill the demand for this type of show, which streaming platforms haven't been able to replicate successfully. This highlights the persistent audience interest in shows of this genre, and Suits continues to prove its appeal despite its break from the mainstream conversation.

Where to watch Suits online?

Suits is available on streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Peacock. However Netflix only has season 1 to 8, while you can watch all season from 1 to 9 on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.

