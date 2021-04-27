From Suits family to first husband, check out 5 photos of Meghan Markle before she became Duchess of Sussex.

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was already a known face and figure in Hollywood. Let's take a look at some of her photos below:

Meghan Markle has been under the spotlight since almost two decades now. Having kick-started her career with small roles in television shows like General Hospital, Deal or No Deal and 90210 among others. During her television stint, Meghan also simultaneously worked in films as part of the supporting cast. It was, however, her paralegal role as Rachel Zane on Suits that got her widespread appreciation and catapulted her into fame.

While Meghan and Prince Harry's romantic sparks attracted more attention from across the world, the actress has taken it all one step at a time. Before Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex, she was already a known face and figure amidst the Hollywood press. From several red carpet appearances to marrying Trevor Engelson, Meghan's life has been quite the fairytale. Today, we decided to revisit some old photos of Meghan before she became the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle's red carpet wardrobe has seen a major update over the years. But back in 2011, she did look all things cute in this tiny, strapless number.

Meghan and her then husband Trevor Engelson at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hilton back in 2011 in Beverly Hills. Meghan and Trevor were married for two short years and split in 2013.

All fun and games! Meghan Markle, Nina Agdal, Shay Mitchell and Chrissy Teigen posing with their trophy at Beach Bowl in 2014 in New York City.

The Suits Fam: Meghan poses for an adorable picture with her Suits co-stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres as they attend the InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Toronto International Film Festival Party at Windsor Arms Hotel in 2012 in Toronto, Canada.

BFF Alert! Meghan Markle and her bestie Jessica Mulroney attends the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District in 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018 and have since had a son Archie Harrison. The couple are now expecting their second child this year -- a baby girl.

