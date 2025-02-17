Suits L.A. Teaser: Harvey Specter is Back to Dazzel in Netflix's Prequel Series; SEE Here

Suits L.A. is one of the highly anticipated series, coming out soon. The show will, although, have a new cast, including Stephen Amell; the real boss who gave the series a kickstart is still included in the new outing. By now you might have known that we are talking about Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter.

In newly released footage, which happens to be a promo trailer of Suits L.A., Harvey Specter from the old and highly acclaimed series was teased as a surprise.

As per reports, the character of Gabriel Macht will have a 3-episode arc in the upcoming series. The trailer in question begins with a clean view of a high-class bungalow, with a pitch black and shiny car from which Stephen Amell’s Ted Black comes out. Soon, we are taken into the office of Black, where a lot of tales are taking place.

As Amell’s Black is seen kissing his lover, we are introduced to other characters from the series, one by one.

As we slowly move into the trailer with an intriguing track being played in the background, a shot shows Stephen Amell holding up a phone in front of–who it seems to his client–while standing in front of a swimming pool.

Soon words start to appear that read, “Yes!!! Welcome to LA, Harvey,” and as the phone rings, we are reintroduced to Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter.

He is shown to be sitting in his car. The camera angle that also shows the city outside the window hints that he is in New York. Soon we hear nothing but the word that all the fans of Suits wanted to hear, “Harvey Specter,” Macht’s character says as he picks up the call.

Suits L.A. is a spinoff of Suits that began back in 2011. Suits L.A. will premiere on February 23, 2025.