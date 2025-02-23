Suits LA: Find Out About Real-Life Partners of Your Favourite Characters, Gabriel Macht to Stephen Amell

Suits LA is set to bring forth a great storyline for which everyone is already excited. While we all know the very details of its cast and the character they would be portraying on screen, how about we dig a bit and find out the real-life romantic partners?

The previous entry, Suits, didn't just bring an exciting legal drama but also some steamy sequences and storylines that developed into a very romantic pair. With fun and giggles, it all started, and yet it had a professional touch.

While the latest spin-off is scheduled to air on February 23, 2025, here are the real-life partners of actors, including the lead Stephen Amell, Gabriel Macht, and more.

Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean Amell

Stephen Amell is set to lead the story, playing the character of Ted Black. Only a few know about his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. The pair got married in a private ceremony in December 2012. Interestingly, they had a second wedding in May 2013. This was not so private.

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett

The Harvey Specter from Suits, Gabriel Macht, is married to Jacinda Barrett. The two met in 2000 on a blind date. This pair also tied the knot privately on December 29, 2004.



Lex Scott Davis and Mo McRae

Lex Scott Davis will be playing the role of Erica Rollins in Suits LA. She has been married to Mo McRae since July 2019.

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung

While Greenberg is set to portray an employee, Rick Dodson, at Black Lane Law, he wed Jamie Chung on October 31, 2015.

Troy Winbush and Monica Dozier

Troy will be seen playing the role of Black's friend and an FBI agent, Kevin. He is married to Monica Dozier and is also a proud father to two children.