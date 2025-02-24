Suits LA: Here’s Why Harvey & Mike Could Appear in The Spin-Off Series in the Future; Find Out

The Suite spin-off series premiered on Sunday, February 23, but Harvey and Mike — two legendary characters from the original series — were a no-show. It's understandable given that a new group of attorneys including characters like Ted Black, Stuart Lane, Erica Rollins, and Rick Dodsen, are the center of the show.

However, fans were expecting some interlink between the two shows before Suits: LA kick-started. For example, Harvey’s connection with Ted Black could be used as a way to link the two series since it has been confirmed that they are set in the same universe.

Although Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Mike’s (Patrick J. Adams) absence loomed large in the premiere episode, there’s still hope for them to make an appearance in future episodes. The Suits finale showed Harvey leaving behind his New York life to join Mike in Seattle. Instead of working at the Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett law firm, the titular characters started practicing law together in Seattle.

The friends who were often considered brothers decided to work for a smaller firm instead of the big NYC corporation, this end showed that the characters had evolved into better people. Although fans were satisfied with the ending of the original series, they can never get enough of the bromance between Harvey and Mike. It is confirmed that Gabriel Macht will join the spin-off series as Harvey for a three-episode arc.

The storyline will most likely revolve around him and Ted Black but this cameo can also give away hints at potential reppearances. Fans could also get an update on Harvey and Donna’s life in Seattle, along with working in Mike and Rachel’s legal clinic there.

Advertisement

No other cameos of the original cast have been confirmed yet, but it’s only a matter of time. Suits is available to watch on Netflix whereas its brand-new spin-off series is available to stream on Peacock.