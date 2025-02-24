Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2: What’s Next for a Rocky Merger? Release Date, Recap, What to Expect and More

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2 is arriving soon on NBC and Peacock in March. Keep reading to know what to expect from the upcoming episode of the Suits spin-off series.

Suits: LA episode 2 is arriving on Peacock on March 2, 2025. The first episode, which premiered on 23 February, opens with a new protagonist, Stephen Amell's Ted Black, who is found to be at a crossroads in his legal career.

After a jarring flashback, the Suits spin-off series cuts to the present, where Ted operates a Los Angeles law firm, Black Lane, with his friend Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt). The firm is in the process of a tense merger with Ted's former partner, Sam's (Rachelle Goulding) firm, a situation he at first refuses but eventually acquiesces to.

Simultaneously, Stuart clandestinely mounts a coup, stealing away top talent and clients to form his own practice. This backstabbing is intended as a cliffhanger plot twist.

Ted's staff consists of ambitious Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis) and her nemesis Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg), who are both competing for a leading entertainment law job. Erica's ambition is positioned as stark, opposing Rick's compliant, rule-abiding personality.

Ted's troubled family past emerges through flashbacks, demonstrating ingrained problems with his father and an emotional moment with his brother Eddie, who has been dead for a long time. The premiere tries to reach for high-stakes drama.

The second episode is titled 'Old Man Hanrahan'. Its official description reads, "Ted needs Amanda's help with a new prosecutor in Lester's murder trial; Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick's position in the firm; in the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness."

Suits LA episode 2 arrives next Sunday, March 2 on NBC and Peacock.

