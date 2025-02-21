Suits LA: Will Meghan Markle Reprise Her Role of Rachel Zane? Show's Creator Says The Duchess Can 'Come Back'

The hit USA Network drama Suits featured the now Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in a prominent role. Would the royal reprise her role in the upcoming Netflix spin-off series Suits: LA? On February 20, the show’s creator Aaron Korsh spoke to People magazine about the possibility of Markle’s reprising her character Rachel Zane.

Korsh admitted that his “brain blows him” at the thought of having a royal be part of his show but he’s open to having anyone from the original show join the highly-anticipated spin-off series, including Markle if she wishes to. “Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back,” he told the outlet.

When asked if the Duchess has an open initiative to join the cast of the NBCUniversal series, the show creator answered affirmatively. But he admitted that “realistically” Markle’s recasting would require “too much of an explosion of the fourth wall.”

The spin-off series is set in the same universe as the original show but instead of New York, the legal drama will be set in Los Angeles. Markle was introduced as paralegal Rachel Zane in the first season of the original series and exited in its seventh season after appearing in 108 episodes.

The series which had a successful 9-season run from 2011 to 2019, marked the actress turned royal’s breakout role. Other than her portrayal of Rachel Zane, Markle has appeared in movies like Dater’s Handbook, Remember Me, Random Encounters, and others.

In 2018 she married Prince Harry and retired from acting indefinitely to focus on her new role as a royal. In 2022, the Duke and Duchess released a special Netflix documentary disclosing details of their whirlwind romance and engagement.

Now, the Duchess is bracing to release a new lifestyle reality show on the streaming giant which will feature her interacting with celebrity guests. With Love, Meghan will be released on Netflix on 4 March 2025. Whereas Suits LA will hit the streaming platform on February 23, 2025.