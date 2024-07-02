Suits Season 9 Recap: What Happens In The Finale?

The famous legal drama series, Suits, ended its run in 2019 as it aired the last episode of the show’s season 9. The legal drama television series, created by Aaron Korsh, quickly became a fan-favorite after its initial release for its engaging depiction of courtroom drama. Here’s all you need to know about the show’s finale as we take a look back at the ending happenings of season 9.

What happened in the Suits Season 9?

Harvey, Donna, Louis, Alex Williams, and Samantha Wheeler tried their best to keep their legal firm running in the show’s final season. Apart from the legal drama, Suits season 9 brought fans the much-needed union of Harvey and Donna in its very first episode, titled, Everything’s Changed.

But this romantic union was interrupted when Louis came up to inform Donna about Robert Zane’s sacrifice to protect Harvey. Donna doesn’t want to make her new relationship with Harvey public as she allows Louis to assume that she has been working on a case together with Harvey all night.

Eventually, Harvey, Alex, Louis, and Samantha manage to convince Faye to allow personal relationships at work, after Faye gets the power to oversee the firm and bothers all with her new position. She even pushed Donna to be her secretary as she cunningly took Louis' place as the managing partner.

Donna and Harvey however faced their own struggles to keep their relationship running and find it difficult to talk about anything together apart from work. Donna’s father on the other hand does not approve of her new relationship. Donna eventually then helps Harvey to get to peace with her mother before she dies of a heart attack.

The last season of the show also experienced the return of Mike, who said his goodbyes to the New York law firm with Rahcel in 2017, as they moved to Seattle. Mike’s return was not a happy reunion as he goes against Harvey in an unethical work conditions case. As Mike is well aware of Harvey’s moves, he proposes a settlement.

However, Samantha joins the case and manages to score herself a win by fabricating the evidence. This resulted in Samantha’s immediate firing by Faye. Mike also made his appearance when Harvey lost his mother, allowing them to have their moment together.

How did the Suits end?

Samantha’s firing from the firm was a tipping stone to the final showdown of the series. Harvey tries to get in touch with Faye’s ex-husband, George, to dig some dirt against Faye and get her removed from the position of managing partner. To Harvey’s surprise, George is not disbarred, as Faye prevents this for the sake of their daughter. All this touched Harvey’s heart and he decided to halt his plans against Faye for the time being.

Sean Cahill gets charged by Andrew Malik in the plot to get Mike out of jail early, as Mike’s fake law degree continues to be troublesome till the very end of the series. Harvey convinces Sean to let him fight this case and eventually manages to put Malik behind bars, by winning the case.

Mike and Samantha on the other hand join their hands to bring down Faye. Samantha drags Faye to the court on the charges of wrongful termination with Mike representing her. Faye however makes her move and manages to onboard Harvey and Louis to take up her case with a promise of leaving the firm alone if they made her win.

The final courtroom battle became one of its own kind with the tense courtroom sessions. Faye is humiliated by Harvey in front of the entire court as Katrina secretly passes Mike with the information against Faye, which he later uses in the court. Katrina confesses her actions to Faye, hoping to save the firm, but Faye ends up firing her as well.

As the tension touches its peak in the last episode of season 9 titled, One Last Con, Harvey joins hands with Mike and Samantha by putting up a fake show in front of Faye and conning her into signing documents where she admits her alleged wrongdoings. In the end, Harvey and Faye are alone in the room where Faye agrees to leave the firm alone.

The series eventually concluded with a happy ending. Louis and Sheila get married and shortly give birth to their kid. Harvey and Donna got engaged and eventually ended up tying their knots as well. Harvey then reveals his deal with Faye and decides to leave the New York firm, proceeding with his plan to join Mike and Rachel in Seattle. Katrina and Samantha ended up getting hired once again in the firm and decided to rename it as Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett.

The series concludes in its full circle moment as Mike pretends to interview Harvey to assess his abilities to add value to his Seattle law firm. Thus after the run of 9 seasons with its fair share of obstacles, the show eventually concluded with a happy ending bringing a smile to the viewer's face. All the seasons of the Suits can be streamed on Peacock.

