Suits Season 9 To Be Available Soon On Netflix: Everything You Need To Know

We come bearing good news for Suits fans who were left disappointed after finding Season 9 of the iconic legal drama absent from Netflix following the streamer's acquisition of the streaming rights of the beloved USA Network show last year. What's the good news, you ask? Well, the final season (Season 9) of Suits, which was previously exclusive to Peacock, is finally heading to Netflix.

For those living under a rock, the show follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who leverages his photographic memory to secure a position as an associate with Manhattan’s best closer, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), despite his lack of educational qualifications. Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, and more also star in the show.

Keep scrolling to find out when Suits Season 9 will start streaming on Netflix.

When is Suits Season 9 coming to Netflix?

The ninth season of Suits will premiere on Netflix on July 1, the streamer announced on Sunday, June 2, as cast members Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and former USA Network president Jeff Wachtel reunited for a panel presented by Tudum at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

Four years after its conclusion, Suits gained a surge in popularity when Netflix acquired it and released it worldwide on the platform in 2023. The show spent 12 weeks at the top of Nielsen’s overall streaming chart, amassing more than 2.3 billion viewing minutes for several weeks in a row.

How many episodes does Suits Season 9 have?

Season 9 of Suits has 10 episodes. The show’s final season was shortened after the network decided that it would be the series’ conclusion.

Suits Season 9 — Plot Details

Without spoiling it for you, the concluding season of Suits, per Tudum, follows the “legendary lawyer and COO as they balance their relationship with work and fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners."

It further read, “As the season progresses, the core characters’ personal lives are explored more deeply than ever before, setting up the series conclusion, in which everyone will finally be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be.”

There's a Suits spinoff in the work as well

Following the newfound success of the series, NBC ordered a pilot for the spinoff show Suits: L.A. this February. The project, helmed by the original creator, Aaron Korsh, will have the same setting as Suits but with an entirely new star cast. As of now, Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Troy Winbush, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, and Alice Lee have been reportedly tapped to star in the reboot. The show does not have an air date yet.

All eight seasons of Suits can be streamed on Netflix.

