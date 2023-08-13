Suits Season 9: Where to watch legal drama online? Streaming details, date and more

The legal drama Suits became a massive hit after it was aired on Netflix in June. It provides the audience with a perfect opportunity to brush up on their legal terminology. Suits gained popularity for two main reasons: firstly, it expertly showcases the lifestyle of elite lawyers in New York, and secondly, the starring actress, turned Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, portrays the role of Rachel Zane. According to Country Living, Suits had a remarkable performance, topping the charts for over a month after its release. The show earned the title of the 13th most-watched show in just a single week in the history of Netflix.

However the final season 9 of Suits is not going to air on Netflix. Here are the details of where you can binge watch all the episodes of Suits season 9.

Suits streaming details

After the release of season one to eight, Netflix hasn’t released season 9 yet. The final season came in 2019, but the reason Netflix didn’t stream it remains unknown. But, the good news for the audience is that Suits season 9 is available on both Amazon Prime Video and Peacock. If you haven’t missed any season or haven’t watched any of them, then you can watch the entire series on Peacock.

You can watch season 9 of Suits on Amazon Prime Video for free, however you have to purchase the other eight seasons there.

Suits storyline explained

In season one, the show unfolds the story of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a quick witted person, who got a job at a prestigious New York law firm teaming up with attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). Despite lacking any formal qualifications in law and being a college dropout, Mike becomes entangled in high-stakes legal affairs. The early part of Suits are filled with tension, centered around Mike and Harvey's continuous balancing act: to safeguard Mike's secret while also tackling lots of cases in each episode.

But later in Season 7 there are major changes as Patrick J. Adams and co-star Megan Markle, who portrays Mike’s love interest Rachel Zane, leave the series. Due to this, the audience expected a potential decline in later seasons. Yet, against all odds, the Suits season 8 aired with an equally better storyline keeping the narrative of the story interesting.

Watch Suits Season 9 Trailer