Suits Spin-off Begins Shooting: Will Meghan Markle Join The Cast? All We Know About It

Suits finds its return with a new LA-based spinoff series as filming has already kicked off in Canada, per sources. But the question that remains– will Meghan Markle reprise her Suits role as Rachel Zane? Speculation around the Duchess of Sussex making her way back to acting has been enough to wiggle out an insight from star Patrick Adams earlier.

Besides, Markle severing ties with the British Royal family and exiting as an official working royal also adds to the possibility of her making a return to the hit legal drama.

Will Meghan Markle join Suit’s LA spinoff cast?

Reports suggest that Meghan Markle, 42, is likely to return as the attorney Rachel Zane in the spinoff, Suits: LA. While serving as a British royal would have posed difficulties in her acting comeback, the fact that the Duchess of Sussex has stepped down from her royal duties heightens the chances of her return to Suits. She had departed the legal drama after the 100th episode in 2018, per the Independent.

The original series was based in New York, but Suits: LA will film in the titular city, which is another convenience for Markle as she resides in Montecito, California with her family of four.

However, the former actress’s return has not been officially confirmed yet.

After news about the Suit’s renewal made headlines earlier this year, Patrick Adams who starred as the central Mike Ross teased Markle's return in an interview at the Golden Globes in January. “Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to LA. they gotta fix some stuff,” the 42-year-old star said while adding that the Duchess is “pretty popular” at the moment. “Did you hear about Meghan? I’ll tell you later,” he quipped.

Regardless, Adams was thrilled to “suit up” once again for the show that has maintained its popularity on Netflix, even after half a decade of the series finale in 2019.

Interestingly, Markle left the show the same year as her wedding to Prince Harry and became a Royal family member. But during an interview with Oprah, she conveyed her little interest in returning to acting but did not completely reel out the possibility. She was reportedly earning a whopping $50,000 per episode at that time, per the Independent.

What will Suits: LA be about?

Suits: LA is expected to follow the journey of a brand-new lead who will take on the challenges of the US legal system. Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York will find his way to Hollywood to represent some powerful clients from the city, per The Mirror. He will have to deal with and embrace the professional change while his career and private life unravel alongside his law firm colleagues.

Some of the cast have also been officially confirmed with new names. Stephen Amell from Arrow will lead as Ted Black, Josh McDermitt from The Walking Dead, and Lex Scott Davies are also slated to join the spinoff series, per Deadline.

Filming is underway in Vancouver, Canada, and a tentative date indicates a 2025-26 season release.

