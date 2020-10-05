Suits star Patrick J Adams REVEALS he misses his friend Meghan Markle: I don't really have any regular contact

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross in Suits, was asked in an interview if he's lately been in touch with Meghan Markle since her LA return with Prince Harry and Archie.

Before there was a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we had Mike Ross and Rachel Zane as our ultimate OTP! Suits made a household name out of both Patrick J. Adams and Markle as fans couldn't get over their undeniable chemistry. Even off-screen, the two shared a cordial friendship with Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario even being invited to the Royal Wedding.

Now that Meghan is back in Los Angeles permanently along with Harry and Archie, Access Hollywood asked Patrick if he has lately been in touch with his onscreen wife since her return. "I think she’s pretty busy, but I am happy to have her stateside," the 39-year-old actor shared while confessing to Access Hollywood, "I'm very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November. I miss my friend, but I’m very happy she’s doing well. I don’t really have any regular contact."

Our Suits hearts are breaking but we're sure the dynamic duo will be in touch some time or the other!

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry urged American citizens to vote during their special appearance on Time 100. "Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard."

