Suki Waterhouse FIRES BACK at Gossip Girl revival series over a joke about her and Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse recently slammed Gossip Girl: reboot after becoming the target of a joke in the revival season. Waterhouse took to Twitter and called out a joke from the third episode. In the scene in question Luna (Zión Moreno) referenced the real-life couple, Robert Pattinson and Suki and said “When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he’s R-Patz and you’re Suki Nobody."

According to Just Jared, Waterhouse reacted to the scene in a series of tweets. “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy,” she wrote, tagging the official “Gossip Girl” Twitter account as well as that of the episode’s writer, Lila Feinberg. “Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody's nobody girlfriend,” she continued in a second tweet. “Make it make sense.” Both tweets have since been deleted. Interestingly, Waterhouse isn't the only celebrity to criticise a television program for a poorly executed joke. In March, Taylor Swift fans slammed Netflix's "Ginny & Georgia" after the "Champagne Problems" singer called out a sexist joke about her relationship history on the show.

Amid the backlash from Swift’s fans, Antonia Gentry, whose character, Ginny, made the joke, released a statement later and argued that her character, Ginny, is a flawed human being, just like the rest of us.

As for the 29-year-old English model Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were first linked in 2018 but rarely made any comments or posts about their relationship. The two prefer to keep their relationship private. More recently, the low-key couple were spotted attending Kate Beckinsale’s birthday bash on July 27.

