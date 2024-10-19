Suki Waterhouse Pranks Fiance Robert Pattinson About Hosting THIS Popular Reality Show: 'Would Be Quite Good For Us'

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson would sizzle together as co-hosts of the show Love Is Blind. Waterhouse suggested this in a goofy prank where she called Pattinson her fiancé during an interview with Elle.

Waterhouse began by inquiring Pattinson if he remembered the TV show as the two exchanged warm greetings. She went on to disclose that she had received a proposal for hosting the Netflix dating show where singles meet up without ever having seen each other before.

Hyped up about it, she called it ‘a very beautiful sociological experiment’ and attempted to sell him on the idea. She said in the Elle video clip, "They're like, ‘Oh, you’re my type. You’re my type.’ It's quite deep. I don’t know; I feel like it’s a sociological experiment. It’s actually quite beautiful in lots of ways."

The Batman actor, who seemed surprised, couldn't remember the gist of the program. After explaining its premise, he paid some attention to Suki's offer. When the Good Looking singer said that they could host together, he became cynical and hilariously asked her if she's gone mad.

As she tried to insist on how it would be great for the couple to host the show together, Pattinson seemed to catch on rather quickly. She said, "But don't you think it would be quite good for us?"

He replied, "Are you joking? Is this whole thing a joke?" The latter witnessed Waterhouse suppress her laughter as the former was just about to connect the dots that everything was done in jest.

Advertisement

Just as they finished the call, Pattinson felt more than a little uneasy and wondered whether he was being set up for some television show. Waterhouse explained that this was not the case but playfully said that the conversation would eventually go on the internet, much to his annoyance. He stated his unwillingness, but a bundle of words expressing her love for him escaped her lips as Suki promptly disconnected the call.

She said, "I know you're so sweet! I love you. Thank you." Waterhouse also played pranks on Zoë Kravitz and Camila Morrone, among others, in the interview.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson began dating in 2018 and did not make their relationship public initially. They first announced their engagement in December 2023. The couple welcomed their first child in March 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘That’s Very Isolating’: Suki Waterhouse Recalls Her ‘Disorienting’ Breakup With Bradley Cooper