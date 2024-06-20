Summer House Alum Hannah Berner Gears For Comedy Special Premiere We Ride At Dawn On OTT Platform; DEETS

Hannah Berner's comedy special We Ride At Dawn will premiere on Netflix on July 9th. The hour-long special was filmed at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA.

Berner chose this venue because she remembers it as a beautiful place with amazing crowds who know how to have a good time, as she told Variety in January.

Hannah Berner celebrates her stand-up comedy community with We Ride at Dawn

Berner is thrilled to share her work with the world, describing the show as one that "encompasses different phases of my life, my mental health, my love life, pop culture, and even some politics, I like to make people question norms and make fun of everything, especially myself.” told the comedian to Deadline.

She named the special We Ride At Dawn to honor the supportive community that has been with her since she started stand-up comedy. Berner told the outlet, "I love empowering them and helping them forget their problems for at least an hour.”

She wrote and executive produced the special, working with Kyle Kazanjian-Amory, Marissa Gallant, Brett Kushner for Don’t Tell Comedy, and producer Ryan Polito. Reuter edited the special.

Hannah Berner is a rising comedian of new age

Hannah Berner is a prominent rising comedian of this generation. She hosts two popular podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berner Phone, with over 70 million combined downloads. Her video series, Han on the Street, has accumulated over 400 million views.

Known for her regular appearances in the New York comedy scene, Hannah was named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2023. She is currently touring her solo stand-up show to sold-out theaters across North America and Europe.

Later this year, Berner will start a multi-city comedy tour with her Giggly Squad co-host and former Summer House co-star, Paige DeSorbo.

She recently told Variety, “The show will hopefully make everyone cry hysterically laughing and forget about all their problems for 60 minutes, I also hope they leave feeling empowered and not taking life too seriously. That’s the goal.”

The tour, Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly, is inspired by their podcast and offers fans a night of candid conversation, hot topics, and laughter. Berner left Summer House in 2021 after three seasons to focus on her comedy career.