Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 1: Release date, time, and everything you need to know

The highly-anticipated Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 1 is finally coming your way. The show revolves around a group of 12 friends going on a fun vacation. These young Black professionals and entrepreneurs are in for both fun and drama with beach parties, opulent dinners, and summer hookups. With loads of drama and fun, the latest Summer House spin-off series will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series:

When will Summer House: Martha's Vineyard release?

Bravo will debut Summer House: Martha's Vineyard on May 7, at 9 p.m. The episode will be available for online viewing on Peacock and the network's website the following day.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: What to expect?

The show will feature twelve young Black professionals and entrepreneurs who have known one another for a long time and they enjoy a summer packed with cultural excursions and private island activities. They are welcoming everything that Martha's Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts, has to offer. While on vacation, the group converses, enjoy fine dining, and unwinds in the sun together. This area in particular has great value because of its roots in Black culture. Black families and couples used to come here frequently for vacations and home purchases.

A sneak peek at Summer House: Martha Vineyard’s trailer

According to the trailer, the cast members will make efforts to enjoy the summer by partying, participating in beach activities, and flirting with one another. Jasmine’s attempt to have some alone time with her pals will result in a heated argument between her and Silas. Silas will get envious of the close relationship between Jasmine and Jason. Apart from this, a love triangle will form between Amir, Nick, and a fellow cast member. After a particularly heated argument, some cast members will also leave the house early.

Summer House: Martha Vineyard Cast

The show features an incredible cast, including Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Nick Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Amir Lancaster, Jason Like, and Alex Tyree.

