The Summer I Turned Pretty begins shooting for season 2; New BTS image from sets surfaces

The Summer I Turned Pretty is ready for a second instalment! On Tuesday, the official Twitter page for the hit Prime Video series posted a snap of Lola Tung aka Belly sitting across from the novelist Jenny Han who wrote the book series that inspired the show. The behind-the-scenes click celebrated the begging of shooting for the highly anticipated season 2 of the series.

Ahead of the premiere of season 1, the OTT giant had announced that the show had been greenlit for a second season. After coming out, the series was greatly appreciated by fans. The series chronicles the summer adventures of the 16-year-old girl Isabel "Belly" Conklin who has spent every one of her summers at Cousins Beach. She heads to her happy place with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) and brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) to enjoy the summer with the Fischer family.

However, she finds herself entangled in a love triangle with Susannah Fischer's (Rachel Blanchard) sons, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). By the end of the season, Belly seems to have made her choice with giving in to the temptations of her first love, Conrad.

Season 2 is sure to bring a lot more confusion to the teen's changing life and it seems Jenny Han and Lola Tung are ready for it as the duo flashed big smiles for the camera while announcing the commencement of season 2 shooting. The show's first season did deviate a lot from the original story in the books but no one can anticipate which direction the show is planning to go for the explosive finale of the first season.

ALSO READ Lana Condor gets candid about the burnout after sudden TATB fame; Says ‘Never felt more horrible mentally’