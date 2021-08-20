Summer of Love: Shawn Mendes DROPS a breezy new song and GF Camila Cabello is in 'love' with it

After teasing his new song since the past week, the music video for Shawn Mendes' Summer of Love song was finally released. The video shows Mendes making the most of summer by driving past picturesque locations and taking a dip in the water with his friends. The song has a lively energy and seems to be a perfect number to capture the summer vibe.

While fans are already going crazy over this new Mendes track, his girlfriend Camila Cabello has also reacted to it. Cabello took to Instagram to share the music video of Summer of Love and gave her verdict on what she thinks about her beau's new song. On her Instagram story, Cabello wrote, "I love this video and this song so much."

Check out the music video here:

Mendes' music video which was shot in Spain offers some breathtaking visuals and is sure to leave you craving for a vacation. The video directed by Matty Peacock shows Shawn driving convertibles and having a good time at nightclubs. The lyrics of the song capture the spirit of having spent a good summer as Mendes croons, "It was the summer of love, a delicate daydream, and for a couple of months, it felt like we were 18."

According to Rolling Stone, while talking about his new song, Mendes stated what he wanted to convey through it and said, "I hope this song makes people feel free, free from the weight of life, even if just for a moment."

With Mendes' girlfriend Cabello already giving it a thumbs up, it looks like fans too are already going gaga over it.

