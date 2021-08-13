Summer Walker faces backlash for her stance on Coronavirus vaccine; Here's why

Summer Walker is facing criticism for her anti-vaccine attitude. On Wednesday (August 11), the 25-year-old Over It singer-songwriter posted on her alternative Instagram account @galactawhore, warning people to "keep away" from her with the coronavirus vaccination. “If u vaccinated, please stay away from me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time she's expressed this controversial opinion. In April, she posted vaccination misinformation, advising people to “stay the f–k away” from individuals getting coronavirus shots because “many are claiming bleeding, bruises, spontaneous periods, and miscarriage from being in close proximity to a newly vaccinated person.” Shortly after, many individuals took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the baseless allegations and the fact that Summer Walker was spreading misinformation.

The "Playing Games" singer according to Just Jared was also recently in news for expressing her thoughts on the current state of hip-hop. Summer took to her Instagram Story to low-key rant about the good ol' days of hip-hop, saying, "N**** was so cool back in then like literally player af… Pimp C, Andre 3000, Big Boy, Common, Pharell, Snoop, Tupac, B.I.G., Ice Cube, lol what happen. I mean I know what happen but I can’t say haha."

The singer was also slammed last year when she shared a video to her Instagram, allegedly showing Chinese people deliberately spreading the virus. The R&B artist was criticized with many fans calling her insensitive and xenophobic. Due to the backlash, Walker deleted everything on her Instagram account.

