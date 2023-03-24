Summerfest 2023 lineup: From Imagine Dragons to Eric Church, here's who is headlining this year

The upcoming show is set to be an unforgettable experience with some of the biggest names in music gracing the stage. Imagine Dragons, Dave Matthews Band, and Eric Church are all expected to headline the event. Summerfest officials have announced an incredible lineup of over 100 headliners for the 2023 concert series in Milwaukee! With a wide variety of genres and artists, fans are sure to find something they love. From the hottest superstars to emerging talents, this summer promises to be an unforgettable experience.

This summer, immerse yourself in the music magic of Summerfest - the world's largest music festival and America's oldest! Celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2023, Summerfest is the perfect way to spend your summer. With over 800 acts, the festival's talent team has curated an incredibly diverse lineup for the biggest birthday bash. Headliners like Zach Bryan, James Taylor, Odesza, and Zac Brown Band will be performing at the 23,000-person-capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The one-of-a-kind experience will see some of the biggest acts come together to create a memorable experience.

What has Summerfest in store this year?

Organizers say convincing acts to come to Milwaukee, isn't hard at all.

"Summer Fest has obviously established a long history with its 55 years and our reputation," said Sarah Pancheri, President of Milwaukee World Festival. "We've got these beautiful grounds, and that really does set us apart. So 75 acres of a permanent festival site on Lake Michigan with all the amenities that we offer here, that's a great thing to offer our artists."

Don't miss out on Summerfest 2023, taking place over three weekends - June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8! Thousands of music fans are expected to gather at Henry Maier Festival Park on the shores of Lake Michigan in downtown Milwaukee. And while two headlining acts for July 1 and July 6 have yet to be announced, Summerfest organizers are working hard to secure the best artists for those spots - an announcement regarding the talent is coming soon! Make sure to stay tuned for more exciting updates about Summerfest 2023.