‘Summertime photo dump’: Jennifer Aniston gives a peek into her vacation with Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman

Jennifer Aniston is reminiscing about the summer! The Friends veteran is making the most of the remaining days of summer by getting a good tan before the weather cools down. As summer draws to a close, The Morning Show actress had one more sun-soaked vacation with her famous pals, including Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, and filmmaker Will Speck. The actress shared a glimpse of her time with friends on Instagram with her 42.8 million followers.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston thinks comedy has 'evolved' and the new generation finds Friends 'offensive'

Jennifer Aniston shared a peek from her vacation with Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman

Jennifer Aniston shared a sequence of photos on Instagram. The 54-year-old actress posted a photo dump of her vacay activities on Sunday, which included a beach day with celebrity pals Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel, as well as Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka. She captioned the post: "Summertime photo dump." She further added multiple emojis.

In the first photo, Aniston donned a white dress and carried a beige shoulder bag while posing with McNearney and Anka, who were both dressed stylishly in black. Whereas in the second clip, Aniston went through a beach as she donned a black bikini top, sunglasses, and a sun hat while holding a drink and a blanket.

Bateman and Kimmel were also spotted posing on a giant yellow sofa in a glass-windowed room with their spouses and Aniston. Meanwhile, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was spotted wearing a white shirt and nude pants, and Bateman was wearing a dark blue shirt and black shorts. Film director Will Speck also joined the travel party for a group photo while out on a stroll.

Meanwhile, Aniston's post also contained photos of her dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, as well as a snap of her wearing compression tights to pretend to be recovering after a workout.

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her haircare brand's second birthday

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated the second anniversary of her haircare line, LolaVie, by blowing out the candles. Aniston celebrated the company's second anniversary with a lovely collection of black-and-white images she shared on Instagram on Friday. The first image showcased a snap from Aniston’s early years. She shared a photo of herself when she was two years old, kneeling down and wearing a cute frilly frock. In the second snap, Aniston appeared in a commercial shot for the brand as her gorgeous present-day self.

She captioned the post: "Someone turns two today, and it’s not these two. Happy second birthday, Lolavie! Proud of my incredible team. All the friends, fans, and returning customers! Couldn’t have done it without you... and so much more to come!"

Advertisement

Aniston launched her haircare brand in September 2021 after years of labor and building the brand. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer Aniston is all set to star in The Morning Show’s upcoming season, which will be released on September 13, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'That's sort of one area that I'm a little...': Jennifer Aniston blames parents' dynamic for influencing and making her relationships difficult