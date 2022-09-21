Sumner Stroh responds to Adam Levine's statement denying cheating claims

Adam Levine has been hitting the headlines after the singer was accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo by model Sumner Stroh who also leaked their private DMs. After Stroh's TikTok video about Levine went viral, the singer released a statement on his Instagram account and denied cheating on his wife but maintained that he "crossed a line."

While Stroh did not directly react to Levine's statement, she shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account which simply said, "Someone get this man a dictionary." The message seemed to be a shade at the Maroon 5 frontman, whose statement was also slammed by Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause on Twitter. In his statement, Levine stated that he used "poor judgment" in speaking with anyone other than his wife in a flirtatious manner but maintained that he did not have an affair.