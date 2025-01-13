Sundance Film Festival CEO Reveals Why Event Won’t Be Postponed Amid L.A. Wildfires
The Sundance Film Festival will continue as planned amid the Los Angeles fires. The festival’s CEO and director shared a letter revealing the touching reason behind their decision!
The Los Angeles wildfires have caused destruction of properties, loss of lives, and displacement of thousands of people. Despite encountering such a massive tragedy at the beginning of the year, the Sundance Film Festival—which was set to begin on January 23—will continue as planned.
In the letter released by the festival’s CEO, Amanda Kelso, and director, Eugene Hernandez, they addressed the reason behind their decision. The letter conveyed their community’s history of coming together at times when “passion and perseverance” are needed.
It emphasized that people coming together for the festival would build solidarity and help people draw strength and resilience through their deep bonds with one another. “Right now, we may mourn, but we also know it is important to carry on,” the message reads further.
Amid a spree of event cancelations, including the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTA Tea Party, and the WGA and PGA nominations, the Sundance Film Festival will take place on its initial announced date on January 23 in Park City.
This announcement comes in the wake of Michelle Satter, the festival’s beloved founding director’s home being burnt down in the Palisades wildfire. “Our heart goes out to everyone who’s experiencing loss during this devastating time in our city,” she wrote on her social media.