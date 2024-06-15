Sunny Series Trailer: Rashida Jones Goes On A Mission To Find Her Lost Family With The Help Of A Robot Played By Joanna Sotomura

Apple TV is adding another original series to its hit list with Sunny, a ten-episode dark comedy mystery created by Katie Robbins. The show, set in Kyoto, Japan, is based on Colin O’Sullivan's book The Dark Manual and produced by A24.

What is Rashida Jones starrer Sunny series about?

Rashida Jones stars in and executive produces the new Apple TV+. The show follows Suzie (Jones), an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is turned upside down when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

Sunny premieres on July 10 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 4. Check out the trailer below.



According to the official synopsis, "Sunny stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, they gradually develop an unexpected friendship, and together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed."

Who's the star cast of Sunny Series?

The series features a talented international cast, including Hidetoshi Nishijima as Suzie's missing husband, Joanna Sotomura as the voice of Sunny, Judy Ongg, YOU, Annie the Clumsy, and Jun Kunimura.

Sunny is a ten-episode darkly comedic mystery series created by showrunner, executive producer, and screenwriter Katie Robbins. Lucy Tcherniak executive produces and directs. The series comes from A24, with Robbins producing through Babka Pictures and Tcherniak for Poppycock Pictures. A24 and Jones also serve as executive producers.

This is the second collaboration between Apple, A24, and Jones, following the film On the Rocks. Jones also recently starred in Apple's series Silo, based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels.

Other upcoming projects of Apple TV+

Other notable Apple TV+ titles include Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and Palm Royale, which features an A-list ensemble cast including Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, and Josh Lucas. Laura Dern shared that assembling the Palm Royale cast was a dream come true and highlighted the impact of Carol Burnett on women in comedy.

