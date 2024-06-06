Sunrise On The Reaping: Suzanne Collins To Drop New Hunger Games Novel In 2025

The fifth book in the Hunger Games franchise will be released in 2025. Author Suzanne Collins announced the release of the book via a press note accepted by an entertainment portal. The novel will be hailed by Scholastic on March 18 of next year. Collins dropped the last book of the series in 2020, under the title The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The president of Scholastic Trade shared a statement that stated the company’s excitement over Collins’ book release.

What will the upcoming novel be about?

According to the official synopsis of the book, the story "will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.” Moreover, the president of Scholastic, Eli Berger confirmed that the new book will yet again make the audience question the world they are living in.

Berger shared, “Suzanne Collins has done it again, bringing us back to the world of Panem in order to ask us important questions about our own world.”

She added, “Sunrise on the Reaping is a remarkable book, bringing new complexity, perspective, and revelations to a piece of the Hunger Games story that readers have longed to know more about.”

While in a conversation with a media outlet, the author disclosed that the idea of the new book is based on David Humes’ words, “the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.”

Collins also added, "The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Sunrise on the Reaping will be available in multiple formats

The fifth novel of the Hunger Games series will be available in three different formats for the reader. In print, digital, and audiobooks, the audience will be able to buy the book. Looking at the records of the previous novels, 100 million copies of each edition were sold in around 54 languages.

Sunrise on the Reaping will be released by Scholastic in the USA, Canada, Ireland, the UK, and New Zealand. For the uninitiated, the first Hunger Games book was released in 2008.

