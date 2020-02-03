Super Bowl 2020: Beyoncé and JAY Z remained seated during the national anthem and their fans are hurt

Beyoncé and JAY Z chose to not stand during the national anthem at Super Bowl 2020 and their fans slammed them on twitter. Read on to check out the fans’ reaction.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy chose to remain seated during the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl and their fans had some really strong feelings about it. The videos and photographs of the family sitting while Demi Lovato performed the United State’s national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, ahead of the big game went viral online. While there were many others who did not stand during the anthem, twitterverse slammed the couple for being disrespectful.

Some fans pointed out that the couple was trying to a statement. Various athletes, including Colin Kaepernick, did not stand up during the anthem as a peaceful protest against police brutality. While the singers did not justify their choice by making a statement, a source told People that the couple was, in fact, supporting Kaepernick in the protest. Regardless of what the reason was, their fans on Twitter made sure the couple knows how they feel about their decision.

“Jay-z and Beyoncé forget how they made their millions and billions. It all started with opportunity in USA, a country they should be proud to be citizens of, instead they show USA nothing but disrespect,” a fan wrote. “They should head for Venezuela. Maybe then they would appreciate what they have here,” another commented. Many fans stated that people should start boycotting their concerts.

@Beyonce too bad you and your husband chose to disrespect the very country that gave you all the opportunities to be the successes you are. Shame on you. — Barb (@Barbnotbot) February 3, 2020

Jay-z and Beyoncé forget how they made their millions and billions. It all started with opportunity in USA, a country they should be proud to be citizens of, instead they show USA nothing but disrespect. — margaret (@Maggiestoneham) February 3, 2020

They should head for Venezuela. Maybe then they would appreciate what they have here. — Don (@dont99999) February 3, 2020

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have absolutely given a national display of egotism ignorance and arrogance unmatched by anyone appearing or merely being shown at the Super Bowl. I for one, as a true American supporting my Country, Flag and Troops, deplore them and their pitiful display! — Monte (@Monte36453510) February 3, 2020

Beyoncé and Jay.’s concerts should be boycotted — BulldogMama (@BulldogMama1) February 3, 2020

Dear Beyoncé and Jay-Z. What have you done for the oppressed and disadvantaged citizens of this country. Do you put on free concerts? Give back a certain percent of sales to charities, Veterans or youth groups? Or is it all about you two? Spoiled elites. — Mike (@recoverurdream) February 3, 2020

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé have absolutely given a national display of egotism ignorance and arrogance unmatched by anyone appearing or merely being shown at the Super Bowl. I for one, as a true American supporting my Country, Flag and Troops, deplore them and their pitiful display!” another tweet read. Some fans also suggested that by not standing, they did not just disrespect their country, but also disrespected Demi Lovato who has been through so much in the past.

