Super Bowl 2020: Beyoncé and JAY Z remained seated during the national anthem and their fans are hurt

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy chose to remain seated during the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl and their fans had some really strong feelings about it. The videos and photographs of the family sitting while Demi Lovato performed the United State’s national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, ahead of the big game went viral online. While there were many others who did not stand during the anthem, twitterverse slammed the couple for being disrespectful.

Some fans pointed out that the couple was trying to a statement. Various athletes, including Colin Kaepernick, did not stand up during the anthem as a peaceful protest against police brutality. While the singers did not justify their choice by making a statement, a source told People that the couple was, in fact, supporting Kaepernick in the protest. Regardless of what the reason was, their fans on Twitter made sure the couple knows how they feel about their decision.

“Jay-z and Beyoncé forget how they made their millions and billions. It all started with opportunity in USA, a country they should be proud to be citizens of, instead they show USA nothing but disrespect,” a fan wrote. “They should head for Venezuela. Maybe then they would appreciate what they have here,” another commented. Many fans stated that people should start boycotting their concerts.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé have absolutely given a national display of egotism ignorance and arrogance unmatched by anyone appearing or merely being shown at the Super Bowl. I for one, as a true American supporting my Country, Flag and Troops, deplore them and their pitiful display!” another tweet read. Some fans also suggested that by not standing, they did not just disrespect their country, but also disrespected Demi Lovato who has been through so much in the past.

