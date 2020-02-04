Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez has THIS to say about the inspiring young kids in cages moment

During the end of her Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show performance, Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme sang her mother's hit track Let's Get Loud inside a cage structure alongside other young children, which was an inspiring message. Read below to know what JLo had to share about the now iconic moment.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the talking points of Super Bowl 2020 yesterday as they tore the house down in Miami with their charismatic Halftime Show performance that was a tribute to their Latina roots. One poignant moment during JLo's set was when her own daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz sang her mother's hit single Let's Get Loud, while inside a cage. Along with Emme, there were many young kids who appeared on stage, also inside cages. JLo may have used this technique to give out a strong message on the ongoing immigration policy issues where kids are treated harshly and separated from their parents at the Mexican-US border.

JLo took to her Instagram page to talk about the now iconic moment in detail as she shared a BTS video from before her performance as she hyped up her daughter and the rest of the kids as well. "These moments were captured just minutes before we hit the stage last night. All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are," Jennifer wrote on IG.

"Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great," Lopez added.

Besides Let's Get Loud, Emme also sang Born in the USA with her mother as JLo proudly donned an oversized coat reflecting the Puerto Rican flag.

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's full Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show performance below:

