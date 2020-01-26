Super Bowl 2020: Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Cardi B likely to attend; Check out the star studded guest list

According to a latest report in TMZ, musicians Cardi B, Lady Gaga and DJ Khaled are expected to be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami next Sunday.

The biggest game night in the West is just a week away and fans are gearing up for the Super Bowl LIV on 2 February. While the Super Bowl half-time performances will be headed by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, there are a whole lot of stars reportedly turning up to watch the championship game. According to a latest report in TMZ, musicians Cardi B, Lady Gaga and DJ Khaled are expected to be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami next Sunday.

Given Jay-Z's partnership with NFL, it is most likely that the rapper may attend the game along with his wife Beyonce. Sir Paul McCartney may also come in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Both the stars, Beyonce and McCartney, have headlined Super Bowl's half-time shows. So, it will be interesting to see what they think of this year's powerhouse performers.

Lopez and Shakira are pulling out all the stops for their performance and have been training hard since the last few weeks. They often document their sessions on Instagram. Just a few days ago, Lopez shared a video of herself goofing around out on the field. She wrote, "Waiting for my cue like ... Only 10 days until #SuperBowlLIV! The countdown is on. Are you ready? #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @guess @niyamasol."

Check out her video below:

Shakira, too, gave a sneak peek into her personalised Super Bowl Hoodie. "‪@TheAnnaKaiser looks cute with the new halftime hoodie commemorating my Super Bowl performance!" the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer wrote. Check it out: ‬

