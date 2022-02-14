Super Bowl 2022: Ryan Reynolds, Niall Horan, Olivia Rodrigo & more share exciting photos from the big game

Super Bowl LVI turned out to be one star-studded affair as several major Hollywood stars attended the big game between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi stadium on Sunday. As Hollywood celebs cheered from the stands for their favourite football teams, they also shared a series of posts on Instagram, giving fans a peek into the big game night. While Ryan Reynolds was seen enjoying the game with Will Ferrell, singers Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes attended the game together.

Taking to Instagram, several celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Olivia Rodrigo and more also shared selfies from the packed stadium as they enjoyed the game. At Super Bowl 2022, the Los Angeles Rams become champions for the second time after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals. From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Justin and Hailey Bieber, several celeb couples also turned the Super Bowl game night into a date night.

Also sharing quirky photos from the game was Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and her BFF Julianne Hough who posed together. Among other attendees included Issa Rae, Rebel Wilson, Ludacris and Adam DeVine.

Check out celebrity posts from Super Bowl 2022 below:

