Super Bowl 2023: Britney Spears to Make an appearance Alongside Rihanna? Here's what we know

As the day approaches, fans have taken over the hype and made their best guesses after Rihanna decided to make an appearance after seven long years and deliver her greatest hits on the stage of the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The "Queen of Pop-Song" is a queen for a reason, as she has taken over the internet by storm, where fans have suspected everything from how she will wrap up her 13-minute appearance to what she will be styled as. Others are curious about who Rihanna will collaborate with at her mega-live stage event, which will undoubtedly be a significant event for her given that she will step in after 7 long years for her son and take to the stage to celebrate her Caribbean heritage in order to support black women. Though Madonna performing "Party Rock" with the rap duo LMFAO or Missy Elliott at Katy Perry’s has not aged well or been forgotten by the audience for the halftime show, making it one of the most pressing issues to be addressed and putting all of our thoughts into it, how can we figure out who it could be?

Of course, I’m not privy to any special information. But as someone who has followed RiRi since "Pon de Replay" premiered on TRL (RIP), I feel qualified to throw some strong contenders into the mix. Choosing the song for the set list was one of the biggest challenges the singer faced. So we can only speculate as to who will appear on stage with Rihanna. As collaborations with artists such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, Maroon 5, and Paul McCartney went on to be very successful events, having someone as a guest on her special day will definitely take the limelight away. To make it seamless, we have put our thinking cap on, and the arrow has hit the aim of:

Can Britney Spears make an appearance with Rihanna at Super Bowl 2023? Britney Spears and Rihanna once teamed up on the remix of her classic song "S&M," and they even played it live at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. Spears is now officially free from conservatorship, and a performance on one of the greatest platforms would mark the occasion. However, there is currently no indication that Spears will appear alongside Rihanna. In reality, TMZ reported that Spears has been having mental health issues and may seek medical assistance after her family and friends believed she would require an "intervention," according to people close to the singer. While there has been no official confirmation of the report, Britney's husband shredded the evidence on her behalf, claiming that "no intervention" occurred because it was "unnecessary." The outlet says that the insider told them, "Unfortunately, there is a lot of hysteria in the media right now, but Britney is fine, and much of this has been overblown and grossly distorted."

