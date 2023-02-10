Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna Reveals the Set List for Upcoming Half Time; Deets Inside
The pop queen, Rihanna, is gearing up for Super Bowl 2023, which has left fans excited and thrilled to see her perform after 7 years.
Rihanna returns: The pop queen, who hasn't performed live in nearly seven years, will make her return to the stage this year, which has wowed the audience and the internet. When asked about her return to the live stage at an Apple Music press conference, she stated that it could be now and at this time.
She described how she felt when she first got the call to do Super Bowl 2023 this year, saying: “When I first got the call to do it again this year I was like, ‘Are you sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'” Rihanna said. “When you become a mom there’s something that happens where you feel like you can take on the world and can do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as it was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for my son to see that.”
She also referred to her son as her inspiration, who inspired her to go bigger and take on those challenges, which she didn’t. Her return to the Super Bowl in 2023 and performance on the stage after seven years are possible because Rihanna felt the need to do it for her son.
Rihanna challenge in creating her Super Bowl halftime show:
For Rihanna, deciding on a playlist was the hardest part of arranging her Super Bowl halftime show. Although Rihanna's performance will last only 13 minutes, her career spans eight albums and 17 years. She conceded that it was "tough" to cram all of that material into 13 minutes.
“Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s going to be okay,” Rihanna stated and continued by stating. “We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There’s probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts.”
Will Super Bowl mark a new era for the singer?
Fans have been speculating whether Rihanna's Super Bowl performance will usher in a new musical phase for her. Since 2016's "Anti," the singer has not released an album, and the only significant song she has released since then is the ballad "Lift Me Up" from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, for which she is nominated for an Oscar this year.
