Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna Reveals the Set List for Upcoming Half Time; Deets Inside

Rihanna returns: The pop queen, who hasn't performed live in nearly seven years, will make her return to the stage this year, which has wowed the audience and the internet. When asked about her return to the live stage at an Apple Music press conference, she stated that it could be now and at this time.

She described how she felt when she first got the call to do Super Bowl 2023 this year, saying: “When I first got the call to do it again this year I was like, ‘Are you sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'” Rihanna said. “When you become a mom there’s something that happens where you feel like you can take on the world and can do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as it was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for my son to see that.”