Super Bowl 2025: Taylor Swift’s Fans Find a Hilarious Lyric From Her Song That Might Put an Optimistic Spin on Chiefs Loss

Although Taylor Swift might have been heartbroken following the tragic loss of the Kansas City Chiefs—a team for which her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays—she was cheered up by her fans, who tried to find a silver lining to celebrate.

For those who do not know, the NFL team Travis Kelce plays for lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-40. However, many fans took to social media in an attempt to cheer up the Look What You Made Me Do singer.

Many fans posted on X, sharing the lyrics of her song Gold Rush and posting cheerful messages to hype up the Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? singer.

One fan uploaded a screenshot of the lyrics that read, "With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door." The same fan even captioned the post, "Congratulations, Taylor Swift!"

"Congratulations to Taylor Swift for winning the Super Bowl for the second year in a row," another post read on the same social media platform, also referencing the lyrics of the same song.

While many fans were trying to cheer up the singer—who gave us songs such as All Too Well, You Belong With Me, and more—one fan was seen stating, "Congratulations, Taylor Swift’s home state."

For those who do not know, Taylor Swift is a Pennsylvania-raised artist. She wrote the above-mentioned lyrics back in 2020, before she started dating Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift was previously a supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles. However, after she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she started rooting for her boyfriend's team.