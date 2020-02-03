Super Bowl: Demi Lovato joins Dan & Shay to sing Speechless; fans go gaga over the performance

The Sorry Not Sorry singer Demi Lovato will be performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV.

The fans were in for a surprise when the Heart Attack singer Demi Lovato got up from her VIP seat and joined Dan & Shay in their performance at the Super Bowl Music Fest. The Give Your Heart a Break singer gave a thrilling performance alongside Dan & Shay of their hit song Speechless. The fans who were present could not stop gushing about the singer. Just before, Dan & Shay took the stage they met with Demi Lovato backstage, and had a casual conversation with the Tell Me You Love Me singer, Demi Lovato.

The conversation quickly turned into a music session where the Here We Go Again singer crooned the Grammy-winning hit Speechless along with Dan & Shay. The magical moment was captured by their manager, Scooter Braun, who also shared the video on his Instagram account. The Made in the USA singer Demi, crooned the hit song with Dan & Shay and their full band. The fans were pleasantly surprised when Demi Lovato walked on to the stage with the mic. The fans just could not hold back their joy when Demi took the stage.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer Demi Lovato will be performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV. The half time at the Super Bowl LIV is going to be a star studded affair, as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be giving an iconic 12 minute performance. The Super Bowl LIV will also feature, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny. As per media reports, the two divas, will also celebrate Latino culture.

(ALSO READ: Super Bowl: Jennifer Lopez & Shakira to honour Kobe Bryant, will celebrate Latino culture for halftime show)

Read More