Super Bowl Halftime 2022: Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dog & others to perform at the annual championship game

The National Football League (NFL) has announced the headliners of the upcoming Super Bowl LVI which has been scheduled to take place on February 13, 2022. The artists announced to be performing during this year's game include Dr Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

According to ET Canada, Snoop Dog has previously opened up on a similar lineup while speaking to Yahoo! "Hopefully the NFL will be smart and make the right decision," Snoop Dog said, stating that Dr Dre, Eminem and he are available for the show. "It's just a matter of NFL pulling the trigger," Snoop Dog had added. Taking to Twitter, Dr Dre announced the lineup with the poster of the show. "I'm extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show," he tweeted, adding that the Super Bowl event would be introducing "the next saga" of his career.

The other artists too took to their individual social media platforms to gush about the opportunity to be able to perform at the Super Bowl. "Dr Dre in February? I'm there," Eminem penned. Mary J Blige said, "Let's Go!" Snoop Dog and Kendrick Lamar, too posted the news from their social media accounts.

In Dr Dre's statement about the upcoming show, he has stated that to be performing at the show, and also to be doing so in his own backyard would be "one of the biggest thrills of my career." “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment," he added.

Take a look at Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dog, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar's posts:

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

